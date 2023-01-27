Parents enrolling their child for Universal Pre-K in the fall in Denver Public Schools will have to do so before Feb. 14 — if they want to get in on the first round.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) board members on Thursday received an update on the state’s Universal Preschool program from Priscilla Hopkins, executive director of the district’s Early Education Department.

The statewide program guarantees — starting next school year — a half-day of free instruction for all Colorado 4-year-old children each week, the year before they enter kindergarten.

Board members expressed deep concerns over the state’s equitable implementation of the new program and consternation over the inability to pull up an application in Spanish.

Hopkins, who serves on the rules advisory committee for the state, called the new website glitchy.

At least one board member took issue with the limitations of the new program.

“Calling it ‘Universal Preschool’ is very misleading,” said Auon'Tai M. Anderson, vice president of the school board. “It’s part-time preschool.”

Anderson added, "We need to fully fund this or call it by another name.”

Here are the key takeaways:

• Parents must apply with both the state and DPS.

• DPS serves about 5,000 3- and 4-year-olds Pre-K students. The district has a capacity for about 5,400.

• DPS is the largest provider in the county, serving about 70% of Pre-K students.

The second enrollment period begins in March, Hopkins said.

Editor’s note: Class Notes is a recurring update on area school districts from education reporter Nicole C. Brambila.