A docket of prominent and controversial figures is coming to Denver later this year.

Unveiling its inaugural season lineup, the Colorado Speaker Series, which is comprised of seven separate events, is scheduled at the Bellco Theatre from Nov. 14 through April 24 of next year.

Tickets prices range from $399 to$599.

Event organizers said the Colorado Speaker series offers an opportunity to “come away from each speaker event with a greater awareness and broader understanding of new and sometimes controversial ideas.”

The series kicks off with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and became the face of the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Nov. 14. Other notable speakers include Bill Nye, the science communicator and educator, on Dec. 6, and former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Jan. 26.

NASA's Captain Scott Kelly will speak on Feb. 15, 2024, followed by Dr. Robert Ballard, the oceanographer and explorer, on March 7.

The series will conclude with Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor in the 2018 elections, on April 3, and Ambassador "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot who successfully ditched a US Airways Flight in the Hudson River in 2009 and saved all 155 aboard the plane, on April 20.

The Eminent Series Group, co-founded by San Francisco Bay Area tech entrepreneurs Gary Lauer and his son Rob Lauer, is the production team behind this series. While this marks the inaugural year for the Colorado Speaker Series, the group has previously produced similar series in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and San Jose, California.