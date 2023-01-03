Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged Tuesday the influx of immigrants arriving in Denver necessitated the state to step in and help transport immigrants to their desired destination cities.
The City of Denver has been doing this since at least early December when a busload of immigrants, mostly from Venezuela, were dropped off at Union Station downtown.
Since Dec. 9, nearly 3,500 immigrants have arrived in Denver seeking shelter, according to city officials.
With scores arriving by bus each day, Mayor Michael B. Hancock has said that the city is near a breaking point under the weight of the humanitarian crisis. The mayor issued an emergency declaration Dec. 15 when the city was housing about 400 immigrants in shelters. As of Monday, that number had grown to more than 1,000.
While the state’s involvement is a new development in Colorado, other states — most notably Texas and Florida — already have been doing this. The key difference, though, is that Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example, in September transported immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, which is not typically a destination city.
“No one should play politics with the lives of migrants who came here to escape oppression, and in Colorado, we are honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect,” Polis said in a Tuesday news release.
Polis added: “The stories I’ve heard firsthand from migrants are heartbreaking and we are helping these individuals complete their long and arduous journey.”
In a statement that echoed Hancock, Polis said states and cities “cannot continue to bear this burden alone” and urged Congress to step up and create “immediate route to work permits” and enact immigration reform.
The influx of immigrants fleeing Central and South America is illustrative of the U.S. border crisis. The calamity has spilled over into other cities, including Denver, which is more than 600 miles from El Paso, Texas where nonprofit groups have worked to send migrants to the Mile High City.
The majority of immigrants arriving have a final destination other than Denver.
City officials have estimated as many as 60% of the arriving immigrants have an intended destination elsewhere, often Florida or the East Coast, particularly New Jersey.
This is a developing story and will be updated.