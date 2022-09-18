Colorado will receive $121 million in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to repair and improve the state's water infrastructure.
U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, praised the funding, which they say will help deliver clean, safe and reliable drinking water to communities across the state. It will also provide funding to prevent flooding, collect and treat wastewater and safeguard vital waterways.
"Everyone deserves clean water and this funding will make critical upgrades to Colorado’s water systems,” Hickenlooper said in a release.
The funds will be issued to Colorado through the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds. Additional capitalization grants will continue to be awarded to states over the next four years, according to the release.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing critical investments to increase Coloradans’ access to clean drinking water and upgrade water infrastructure in communities that have historically been overlooked,” Bennet said.
The bill allocated more than $50 billion to repairing the nation's water infrastructure. Hickenlooper was a member of the group of lawmakers who negotiated and wrote the bill.