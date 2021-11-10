A little more than two months into the job, new Colorado Tourism Office Director Timothy Wolfe shared what he’s learned about the industry’s recovery traveling the state, and plans the office has to make 2022 the rebound year for Colorado’s tourism.
He’s looking forward to the bump the return of international travelers will most surely provide. Travel restrictions for vaccinated international travelers to the United States eased at the beginning of the month.
“They are the highest paying travelers and they stay for longer periods of time,” said Wolfe in a recent interview with the Denver Gazette. “That segment was down 81% in 2020, and it didn’t come back in 2021. It’s going to take some time for that travel to come back.”
The preliminary hotel occupancy and rate information for October, released by STR Wednesday, shows both the Denver and Colorado Springs markets were within 10% of October 2019 occupancy levels, but revenue per room is still lagging – especially in Denver.
“They’re both recovering relatively well, especially compared to other markets – especially (central business district) markets,” said Emmy Hise, director of hospitality analytics with Costar Group, which owns STR, a global hospitality data and analytics company.
Denver’s hotel occupancy for October stood at 67.4%, down slightly from the 71.4% rate in September, according to the preliminary data. In October of 2020, the rate was an abysmal 47.7%. The average rate for a hotel room in Denver stood at $135.44 in October, up considerably from the $88.09 level in 2020 – but not yet matching the $143.24 level of October 2019.
“A big part of what’s been driving demand during the recovery has been the leisure visitor,” Hise said. “But now that school is back in, Labor Day is over, family trips might have slowed a bit.”
Looking at September data showed the recovery for both Denver and Colorado Springs. Denver’s occupancy level hit 71.4% and its average room rate was $139.80, with a revenue per room rate at $99.83, according to STR. Colorado Springs’ occupancy stood at 74.9% that month, with an average rate of $165.57. That’s $124.03 in revenue per Colorado Springs' hotel room.
By way of comparison, Denver’s occupancy in September 2019 was 81.2% and Colorado Springs stood at 76.9%.
“For the month of September, Denver had the highest occupancy among the top 25 markets,” Hise said. “And the group occupancy rate, rooms with blocks of 10 or more, Denver was the third highest … That’s still lagging 40% behind the normal September level.”
Hise said this recovery looks different.
“In every other cycle, the occupancy and demand recover first, then rates,” she said. “For this cycle, rates are recovering first. That’s a thing that's not happened before.”
Wolfe said, as the disparities between Denver and Colorado Springs show, different markets in the state are recovering at different rates.
“I learned various parts of the state are recovering at dramatically different paces,” he said. “The front range lags a bit.”
Tourism dollars spent in the state were down in the first two quarters of 2021, compared to 2019, “by significant amounts,” Wolfe said. “In the third quarter we saw a bit of a rebound, but they were summer months. … It’s just been a mixed bag on recovery, and a continued roller coaster.”
Before the pandemic shut down all travel and devastated the tourism industry in 2020, Colorado had posted a record 86.9 million visitors, up 2% from the previous year. Those visitors spent $2.4 billion that year, up 7.3% year-over-year. That was well above the national average increase of 4.3%, according to the tourism office.
Before his current role, Wolfe led some of the biggest names in Colorado hospitality properties, including Denver’s storied Brown Palace and The Antlers in Colorado Springs. He’s the former chairman of the Colorado Hotel Lodging Association and has served on the Colorado Tourism Office board as well as its chairman.
Looking to 2022, Wolfe said bookings at the state’s resort towns are already looking strong for January and February – but mainly for weekends.
“Mid-week bookings are softer,” he said. “But that’s a direct result of the lack of international travel until now. Whether that will come back in the first quarter is unclear at this point. … Typically there are not a lot of peaks and valleys (with weekend versus weekday bookings), but we’re seeing a lot of them at this point.”
The office cut its international marketing budget by 80% during the pandemic. It’s looking to the legislature to help restore that funding, Wolfe said.
Wolfe laid out the office’s plan for boosting mountain town tourism: Reviewing all programs and current measures implemented; work on strengthening partnerships and relationships; providing information about relevant grant programs, including offering companies incentives for meeting bookings; continuing advocacy for the tourism programs there with the legislature.
“We want to inspire people to travel to Colorado,” he said. “We want Colorado to lead the way in (pandemic) recovery in the United States – that’s one strategy. … On the world stage, we want to appear to be a safe place to travel to.”