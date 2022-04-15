Colorado’s unemployment rate tumbled again in March as the state's economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rate slid to 3.7%, down from 4% in February, the Colorado Department of Labor and Environment reported Friday. That's the lowest level since 2.8% in February 2020, right before the pandemic cratered many industry sectors, forcing mass layoffs.

The national unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in March.

Colorado's unemployment rate has declined in eight of the past nine months — the rate was unchanged from December to January.

Other highlights of the report include:

• Colorado’s labor force grew by 12,300 in March to 3,211,700. “The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force improved to 68.9 percent last month, the highest rate since March 2020,” according to a news release. “The state continues to experience a faster rate of recovery in the participation rate than the U.S.”

• Colorado’s employment-to-population ratio has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels as the number of residents holding jobs increased by 21,300 in March to 3,093,500. That’s 66.4% of the state’s older-than-16-years population.

• Counties marking the highest unemployment rates included Huefano, 6.6%, Pueblo, 5.7%, and Freemont at 5.2%.

The statewide rate is adjusted for seasonal changes, while the metro area rates do not include seasonal adjustments.