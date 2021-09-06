DENVER — With the chaotic evacuations over, Afghan refugees lucky enough to catch a flight out of Kabul were heading to new homes. Some of them are already arriving in Colorado.
A group of veterans was helping some get settled. Team Rubicon was working with other nonprofit groups to deliver furniture and set up apartments.
Team Rubicon in Colorado responds to natural disasters and helps various communities in the state with fire mitigation efforts. In his 11 years as a volunteer, Jordon Daniel said he has never seen a mission like this.
He was helping Afghan refugees call Colorado home by setting up furniture, hanging clothes and sorting silverware in kitchen drawers.
"It has definitely come full circle for me, being able to help and support an Afghan family after I spent time over there," Daniel said.
The project to help refugees in Colorado began the same week that the last American soldier left Afghanistan. As they watched the Taliban takeover, this kind of service was helping soldiers, like Daniel, to heal.
