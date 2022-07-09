Singing "We Are the Champions" on the field after the game was over, hugging and smiling big, the Mile High Blaze realized a 10-year dream: They are bringing their own Super Bowl trophy of women's tackle football home to Denver.
The Blaze outlasted the Derby City Dynamite Saturday in the Division 2 national championship of the Women's Football Alliance. They held off the two-time champion Dynamite after a hard fought game which saw both teams take advantage of turnovers.
The final score was 21-20. The game was played at Canton, Ohio's Hall of Fame stadium.
It was the first time the Blaze had been to the national championship game. They got close in the last couple of years, only to lose in the semi-final contest.
The Mile High Blaze has been in existence for 10 years, but this year, owner Wyn Flato said there was a lot less drama and a lot more serious play.
Depending on injuries, the roster has held up to 30 women this year. But this is not the NFL. These women are volunteers who pay $400 for a spot on the team. They open their purses to shell out hundreds on helmets, pads, cleats and travel.
Just like the NFL, the WFA plays in stadiums with certified referees, has cheerleaders and offers diamond-studded championship rings. The players are checked for steroids.
Eight dedicated volunteer coaches, mostly men, call the Mile High Blaze their own.
Head coach Rob Sandlin, who has led the team for four years, but been with them for eight, said this year has been one of validation for him and the Mile High Blaze organization from the owner to the coaches, the fans and, of course, his players.
“I like coaching women because they listen. They have a passion to learn the game.”