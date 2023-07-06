Coloradans are bringing home higher paychecks, according to a recent study. But is it enough?

Recent data indicates that workers in Colorado have seen their pay increase by 7.4% over the last year, according to the June ADP National Employment Report produced by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The research also showed a median annual salary of $62,500 for workers who've stayed in their role for the past 12 months in Colorado.

Colorado's numbers measured higher than national averages, which indicated a 6.4% average increase in pay for job stayers and a median annual salary of $57,400.

ADP Research Institute’s newest workforce report, “Today at Work,” found out more about how workers nationwide feel about their pay:

• On average, 1-in-3 workers believe they are not paid fairly.

• 37% of employees who intend to leave their organization believe they are paid unfairly.

• Individuals who believe their pay is fair are 2.8x more likely to recommend their employer to friends and family as a place to work than those who do not.

• Workers who believe their pay is not fair are 3.4x less likely to be fully engaged at work.

In Colorado, workers’ sense of dissatisfaction with pay may stem from multiple factors including living costs. A cost of living, or COL, estimate may typically include estimates for housing, food, energy, medical care, transportation, taxes, and other necessities.

According to recent data from Salary.com, the cost of living in Denver, Colo. Ranked 19.4% higher than the national average. Colorado Springs measured 6.4% higher than the national average, while Boulder was 36.6% higher. Out of 14 municipalities listed by Salary.com’s cost of living data, only Pueblo measured lower than the national average (5.1% lower).

According to the most recent monthly jobs report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), demand for labor remains strong while labor participation remains low, despite efforts from businesses to offer competitive pay.

“The labor force participation rate remains below pre-COVID levels, which is contributing to the tight labor market seen on Main Street,” said NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg in a statement. “With labor demand remaining strong, owners will have to continue raising compensation to compete and fill their open positions, although that pressure is easing a bit.”

Added Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director for NFIB: “Whether in construction or the food industry, Main Street businesses have exhausted their tool kit. From increasing wages to enhancing benefits, including flexible work schedules, Colorado small-business owners should receive awards for their continued survival.”