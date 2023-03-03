The Commerce City and Brighton Police Sexual Assault Task Force located a man with a warrant alleging failure-to-appear in court on counts of sexual assault on a child, according to a news release.

The task force found Jason Mickel Brigham, 47, Thursday in Denver and took him into custody at the Brighton Police Department, according to the news release.

Brigham is being held at Adams County Detention Facility, where he is awaiting trial on 13 counts of sexual assault on a child, according to the release.

Brigham had a nationwide extradition warrant with a $1 million cash bond for failure to appear in court on Feb. 22 on the sexual assault counts, according to the release. He removed his GPS monitor, which was later found at a nearby bus stop.

Police learned the make and model of Brigham's vehicle and found him Thursday in Denver.