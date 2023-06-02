A child has died after a traffic accident in Commerce City Thursday night, police said.

Commerce City Police sent out a news release about officers investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened in the 7700 block of Highway 2.

Commander Dennis Flynn said the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. He said the driver of a truck stayed on the scene of the accident and is cooperating with investigators.

The department's Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation at the scene.

In the news release, police said, "Contributing factors to the accident are still being determined but it does not appear speeding was involved."

Police did not say how old the child was, and their name has not been released.

