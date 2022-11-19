A vehicle crash in Commerce City killed one and injured another Friday night, police said.

Commerce City Police responded to the crash at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Sandcreek Drive South.

According to police, one vehicle occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. An occupant of another vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said an initial investigation indicates that a vehicle, headed eastbound, collided with two vehicles headed westbound. Factors contributing to the crash are still under investigation, police said late Friday. The Commerce City Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Sandcreek Drive South between East 49th Avenue and East 56th Avenue was closed in both directions Friday night for about 6 hours, according to Commerce City Police on Twitter. The road was re-opened at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said this is Commerce City's eighth fatal traffic crash investigation in 2022. The crashes have resulted in 11 fatalities, according to police.