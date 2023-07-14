One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in Commerce City.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 11500 block of E. 118th Avenue, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department.

Responding officers found an adult who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to apprehend the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting, but at this time no arrests have been made, police said. No suspect information was released.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Police did not provide any details on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Commerce City police at 303-289-3626.