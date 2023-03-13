Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock). (copy)

There have been no arrests in an incident this weekend in Commerce City which sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The two were shot as they were leaving a house party, according to police.

Commerce City police were called to the 6100 block of Pontiac Street just before 2 a.m., Sunday morning on a report of shots fired. Neighbors said they saw a group of people running in the street in that area at around 1:40 a.m.

Police provided no information on the severity of the injuries, or a description of possible suspects. 

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.

