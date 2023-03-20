A man is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting Sunday night in Commerce City, authorities said.

Commerce City police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of E. 67th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at 303-289-3626.