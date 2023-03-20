Flashing lights on top of police patrol car Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

 kali9

A man is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting Sunday night in Commerce City, authorities said. 

Commerce City police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of E. 67th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at 303-289-3626.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.