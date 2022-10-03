The recent spate of officer-involved shootings in metro Denver – four in four days – spurred some community activists to action Monday.
Criminal justice subject-matter experts weighed in on the potential causes, while little new information from Boulder, Denver and Aurora police departments was released Monday.
"It looked like all of the people who were shot (recently) by police were armed and may have been either actively shooting or threatening" police officers, said Rachel Lautenschlager, Ph.D. assistant professor of Sociology and Criminology at the University of Denver. Research shows "there is an almost certainty that the police will shoot back" in those circumstances.
Lautenschlager begin tracking the officer-involved shootings as of the first one Thursday evening in Broomfield. She looked at the larger picture, namely that two law enforcement officers recently died.
Arvada officer, Dillon Vakoff, was shot and killed while responding to dispute over custody of children last month. A few days later, Weld County Sheriff's Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, was killed in a hit-and-run crash by a suspected drunk driver while driving to work.
Recent line-of-duty deaths can put officers on edge or in a heightened state, she said.
"Something that sort of gets overlooked is that police are people, so they are going to have the same sorts of responses to violence that the rest of us do, especially if that violence hits close to home," Lautenschlager said.
At a rally on the west steps of the State Capitol Monday, several police accountability organizations said they are organizing people across the state in response to the recent uptick in officer involved shootings.
There were more media representatives than rally-goers at the gathering, but organizers made their point.
Alex Landau, with the Denver Justice Project, is a survivor of a beating by Denver police when he was a 19-year old community college student. He won a $795,000 settlement from the City of Denver — at the time one of the largest payouts ever awarded for police brutality in Denver.
"I know all too well what it's like to be told by a district attorney 'You are lucky to be alive,'" said Landau, now 27. He said that the police oversight committees in Denver and Aurora are planning to join together to strengthen their messages.
“I feel empathy for police officers as human beings because they are carrying out behaviors that are anti-human and now put in a position to be in that same layer of anti-human treatment,” said Candice Bailey, a member of the Aurora Police Oversight Task Force. “If an officer steps out and says this is wrong, they’re blackballed.”
Bailey knows the job of law enforcement can be thankless, especially since the death of George Floyd, but she said it's the fault of a flawed system which needs to be changed.
Added stress might be coming from the fact most departments are short-staffed right now.
Aurora Police Agent Matt Longshore said the department has about 50 vacancies and is authorized for 744.
Aurora is currently the highest-paying agency in the state, he said.
Law enforcement in general is a dangerous career and officers are required to make split second decisions, he said.
Department officials recently went on a recruiting trip to New York, contacted thousands of officers and got 27 applications out of it. Starting pay in NY is $40,000, but Aurora offers $60,000 for people with no experience. Aurora’s strategy has been to target departments that don’t pay as much and don’t have the outdoor lifestyle Colorado has to offer, Longshore said.
There are studies that show police can be more likely to use violence or force after a colleague is harmed, Lautenschlager said. She also noted Denver's record high homicide rates in 2022, she said.
"So, on top of the violence that police are experiencing, just the fact that there are so many homicides happening makes everybody, including police, feel less safe," she said.
How law enforcement agencies respond to police shootings is deeply important, she said.
Lautenschlager thought it was interesting to see a rally planned in response to incidents where police were reportedly faced with armed or actively shooting suspects, in contrast with other incidents that feel like unprovoked police shootings.
"I think that police agencies need to approach these types of situations with empathy towards the public and how the public is feeling about this," Lautenschlager said. "What we often see from law enforcement agencies is a sort of defensiveness, particularly when they feel that the shooting was justified. But that's not going to get us anywhere in terms of repairing the relationship between police and the public."
Police agencies also need to release the results of investigations into their use of force in a timely manner, she said.
Here’s the status of the four officer-involved shooting incidents since Thursday:
- Denver Police Fugitive Unit attempted to arrest a homicide suspect Thursday afternoon. The car chase resulted in the suspect crashing at Midway and Sheridan boulevards. A shootout occurred when the suspect bolted from the car and tried to carjack another. Officers pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, and the injured officer was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, where he remains. “His care and recovery are ongoing," said Denver Police Spokesman Doug Schepman. Police have declined to identify the suspect, saying it would come from the coroner after the autopsy. The Adams/Broomfield Coroner did not respond to requests for information from the Denver Gazette.
- A second shooting occurred early Saturday, when police from multiple agencies engaged in a high-speed pursuit near Denver International Airport. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a Saturday news conference that Aurora "officers attempted a force-stop method, which caused the vehicle to lose control and ultimately crash” at the 7400 block of Gun Club Road. “The driver was armed with a long gun that he threatened the officers with," Thomas said. "Three officers discharged their weapons, striking the individual several times.” The suspect was declared dead at the scene, while an Aurora officer was injured in the crash but is in good condition, according to Thomas. Police declined to identify the suspect, and the Denver Medical Examiner’s office did not respond to requests of information from the Gazette.
- The third shooting occurred early Sunday in Boulder’s The Hill neighborhood. A disturbance involving guns was reported at 1:27 a.m. to Boulder police, who were already on foot patrol investigating a call in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Shots were already being fired when officers got to the scene, and they returned fire, authorities said. A suspect was shot in the arm and hospitalized, while the others fled and remained at large, according to Boulder police. Despite Sunday pledging to release body cam footage, Boulder Police declined a request Monday citing “ongoing investigation.” They said that no other suspects have been arrested, and that none of them were believed to be University of Colorado Boulder students.
- The fourth shooting, which occurred on an RTD bus late on Sunday, injured a person, the Aurora police said. The shooting closed all lanes of Colfax between Macon and Oswego, the police said. “Shots have been fired by the police, one person has been transported to the hospital," the Aurora police said on its Twitter page. Aurora Police provided no new udpates Monday, but said The 17th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is looking into this incident.