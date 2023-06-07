A man was shot and killed by Jefferson County deputies after he fired shots at them Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near Callae Drive and Piano Meadows Drive, which is on the south side of Conifer.

Just before 10 a.m., deputies were called to an address on Pine Country Lane to conduct a welfare check. The caller told dispatchers that a man "was despondent and threatening suicide," the Sheriff's Office said.

As deputies arrived, they heard someone fire a shot. They began searching for the shooter and found a man who had a shotgun and was "threatening to kill himself," the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies negotiated with the man for nearly two hours. At one point, when the man put the shotgun on the ground, deputies fired less-than-lethal shots, hitting the man twice. The man then immediately picked up the shotgun, pointed it directly at deputies and fired, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two deputies returned fire, hitting and killing the man. His name has not yet been released.

The Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured in the shooting.

The 1st Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will lead the investigation into the shooting.