What is the coolest thing made in Colorado?

A competition put on by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce is seeking to answer that question this fall as it advances 10 finalists to the next round of its “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” contest.

The contest collects nominations from across the state and aims to spotlight Colorado’s manufacturing industry. Products must be made in Colorado through a manufacturing process to qualify. The inaugural event in 2022 garnered 130 nominations from medical device companies to outdoor gear manufacturers.

“We’re honored to highlight the wide diversity of products made right here in Colorado through our Coolest Thing Made in Colorado program,” Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman said in a news release announcing 2023 finalists. “Our impressive finalists truly represent the state’s dynamic manufacturing industry, which is vital to the fabric of our local communities. We look forward to celebrating all of the top 10 finalists at our awards ceremony next month.”

The winner and runner-up will be announced during the Colorado Chamber’s Annual Meeting Luncheon on Oct. 19. A “People’s Choice” winner selected through online voting will also be announced at the event. Voting will open in the next few weeks at coolestthingcolorado.com, according to a chamber news release.

There are nearly 5,000 manufacturing firms in Colorado, contributing roughly $28 million to the state’s economy, according to the chamber. The firms employ approximately 149,000 people collectively.

An independent panel of judges reviewed this year’s submissions, which feature numerous cutting-edge and first-of their-kind technologies.

ACES Ejection Seat by Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace manufactures an ejection seat credited with saving more than 800 pilots and aircrew. The device designed for military fighter, bomber and trainer aircraft allows aircrew to abandon their aircraft when faced with no other option. The product is manufactured in Colorado Springs.

Cleragel by Gelsana Therapeutics

The elastic hydrogel systems produced by the Aurora-based company Gelsana Therapeutics can stretch and conform to the wound they are being used to treat, and “accelerate wound closure” for conditions including diabetic ulcers. They also “generate strong epidermal layers post healing.”

Icelantic Shaman 2.0 by Icelantic Skis

Icelantic’s famed Shaman skis are also available in a “2.0” version catering to people “seeking to carve deeply and dominate frontside turns.” The Golden company revamped the once-retired design, which features a tapered shape, wide shovel and rockered tip and tail. The design allows skiers to ski through any condition, according to the chamber news release.

Jazz Band Live by DNA Vibe

A wearable, regenerative light therapy technology — the only of its kind manufactured in the U.S. — is made right in Centennial. DNA Vibe’s Jazz Band Live is used by professional and Olympic athletes, combining “molecular biology and genomics with particle and optical physics.” The goal? Stimulating the body’s natural regenerative process.

Lavender Dark Chocolate Bar by Pollinator Chocolate

Lavender grown on a Palisade farm takes this craft chocolate recipe to the next level. The small, eco-conscious business makes its treats with 70% dark chocolate and ethically sourced ingredients.

OcuLenz by Ocutrx Vision Technologies

Made for people with moderate to severe age-related macular degeneration, Oculenz uses a patented technology manufactured in Colorado Springs. The augmented/mixed reality headset corrects a patient’s vision with digitally generated images.

Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith (OSIRIS-REx, mission) by Lockheed Martin

The NASA mission will study an asteroid near Earth with a spacecraft designed and built by Lockheed Martin. The company also designed and built the asteroid sampling system and sample return capsule for the mission at its facilities near Denver. A sample collected from the asteroid will be “the first for a U.S. mission, giving insight into the early formation of our solar system, and may provide clues to the origin of life on Earth.” NASA launched OSIRIS-REx in 2016. NASA officials earlier this month discussed the latest plan to recover samples from the asteroid Bennu, which will return to the Earth through the spacecraft OSIRIS-REx later this month.

Resophonic Guitar by Dobrato

The world’s first acoustic/electric, round neck resophonic guitar with B bender/vibrato built into the vibrato arm, and a Grammy-winning design, is hand-assembled in Gunnison. The guitars produce a “full-bodied, reverberate voice, retaining natural deep and rich acoustic tone when amplified.”

Reveos Automated Whole Blood Processing System by Terumo BCT

The first and only device of its kind, Reveos is an automated system that makes simpler the steps of whole blood processing. Traditionally, units of donated blood are separated by their component — platelets, plasma and red blood cells — through a 20-step process. With the Lakewood company’s device, more than half of those steps are eliminated.

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets by Brayniacs LLC

A tool that prevents bed sheets from tangling into a wad in the wash and helps bedding come out of the wash cleaner, dry faster and wrinkle less. Manufactured in Englewood, the product also made an appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank.