A sulfuric acid spill caused the Coors canning facility in Golden to evacuate about 85 to 90 people Friday morning.

Nobody was hurt, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley.

Coors hired a private company to do the cleanup work, Kelley said.

During the incident, several roads in the area were closed at West 32nd Avenue and McIntyre Street and 13th Street and Ford Street.

Roads are reopened, Kelley said.

The facility is about a mile away from the Coors Brewery, which was not affected, according to police.