An Aurora man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he was convicted of second-degree murder related to the killing of a concessions worker outside Coors Field in August 2021.

The victim, 41-year-old Gregory Hopkins, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 22nd and Wazee streets on Aug. 6, 2021.

According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, Treneil McNeal provided a handgun to Javon Price, who is accused of fatally shooting Hopkins after the two had a verbal altercation. McNeal was convicted on the second-degree murder charge on Sept. 1 after a five-day trial in Denver and sentenced to 40 years.

“This is another tragic example of the consequences of settling arguments with guns. I am grateful to the jury for the verdict that they reached and very pleased with Judge Brody’s sentence. I also want to thank the detectives with the Denver Police Department’s homicide unit and the prosecutors and investigators in my office for their great work on this case,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

