Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has ordered the Center for COVID Control to cease COVID-19 testing for public health and consumer protection violations.
In a release sent Saturday, officials with Weiser's office said that the Center for COVID control failed to be properly certified by the federal government to perform COVID-19 testing and for failing to report test results to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Testing locations operated by Macagain Corporation were also ordered to halt COVID-19 operations.
“A well-documented investigation by CDPHE concluded that the Center for COVID Control has failed to obtain all necessary licensing required to perform COVID-19 testing in Colorado," Weiser said in a release. "Our consumer protection section also has received a significant number of complaints about safety conditions at their testing sites, including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment. By violating these licensing requirements and ignoring health and safety protocols, the Center for COVID Control is putting Coloradans at risk and we’re taking action to protect public health."
The following locations were issued a cease and desist order:
Locations operated by Center for COVID Control
- 6460 E Yale Ave Denver 80222
- 4775 S Broadway Englewood 80113
- 1750 Blake St. Denver 80202
Locations operated by Macagain Corp.
- 1546 28th St, Boulder 80303
- 3250 W 72nd St, Westminster 80030
- 155 Cook St, Denver 80206
- 620 Miller Ct, Lakewood 80215
- 1700 S College Ave. Fort Collins 80525
- 6830 S Yosemite Ct, Centennial 80112
- 3629 Betty Dr. Colorado Springs 80917
- 2910 Wood Ave, Colorado Springs 80907