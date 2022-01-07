Students in Adams County School District 14 will switch to remote learning starting Monday through Jan. 14 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in its schools.
The move affecting 6,066 students in preschool through grade 12 in the district covering Commerce City comes after the district experienced a 357% increased in reported COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, said Superintendent Dr. Karla Loría in a letter to all families and staff members on Friday.
Loría wrote the decision was made to "ensure continuity of student learning and quell current county-wide transmission trends." School will begin and end at normal operating times despite the switch, officials said.
Middle school sport activities are also canceled for the entire week, however, high school sports will continue as planned, according to the letter.
Despite classes reverting online, the district will provide meals for its students for the entire week, officials said. On Monday, meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at each school, except for Central Elementary and STARS students who will be served at Rose Hills Elementary, officials said.
Beginning on Tuesday, district officials will deliver meals to specific neighborhoods. Details about the locations will be sent to families at a later date, officials said.
The district will make a decision by Jan. 13 on whether class will return to in-person or remain remote. Anyone with questions regarding the switch should contact communications@adams14.org