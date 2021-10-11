After a Friday vote and two "clarifying" weekend announcements, students have returned to school and Douglas County is agreed: Students and staff can opt out of the local school district's mask requirement.
The county's new Board of Health unanimously passed an order Friday requiring the Douglas County School District to allow students and staff to de-mask, despite the district's own policy, in place since mid-August.
Though mask or vaccine exemptions elsewhere have required a medical note, the order says only the students' "adult caregiver" need sign off.
The health board was formed last month after the county commission's long-simmering frustration with the Tri-County Health Department boiled over in August, when the agency required masks for younger students and staff in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. Despite the county commission deciding to opt out of that initial order, the school district decided to keep it in place.
After the new board voted Friday to allow for exemptions, county attorney Lance Ingalls told The Gazette that the order superseded the district's policy and that the district would have to abide by it.
On Saturday, district superintendent Corey Wise wrote to parents and staff that the district "strongly encourages universal masking in school and electing to quarantine or isolate if exposed to a known COVID-19 positive case."
He also wrote the district was working with the state Department of Public Health and Environment "to determine who will provide communicable disease mitigation services to our community and school district moving forward."
Wise's statement prompted a response from the board of health, two members of which are also county commissioners. On Sunday, the board said the superintendent's note to the district "is unclear and creating confusion" among the community.
"While it is certainly within the School District’s discretion to recommend that students mask," the board wrote, "the District must now accommodate the mask opt-out opportunity in the public health order, allowing students, with the proper paperwork from their adult caregiver, to opt out of the mask requirement, and allow adults within a school environment to self-select and do the same."
Four hours later, on Sunday night, the district issued a "quick clarification" that masks are still required, unless a family or staff members decide to file an exemption, in which case masks aren't required. The order became effective just after midnight Saturday, with students and staff returning Monday.
Masks are still required on school buses for staff and students "in alignment with a federal (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) mandates, which is currently still in place."
A message sent to a district spokeswoman seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday morning.