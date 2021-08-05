The COVID-19 outbreak associated with the All-Star Game festivities in Denver grew over the past week, while a new cluster associated with a Red Rocks concert totaled 14 cases as of Wednesday.
The All-Star Game cluster was first identified last week, linking the several days-long event with 20 cases. That has grown to 30, according to state data published every Wednesday. Denver officials said last week they expected some degree of spread at the event, and they downplayed the presence of 20 cases, its total last week, against a backdrop of 45,000 attendees.
Fourteen cases have been linked to String Cheese Incident concerts at Red Rocks, which were held on three successive nights from July 16 to July 18. That outbreak was first reported to health officials July 29.
Those two event-based outbreaks are among a recent jump in them statewide. Clusters have been identified in relation to the Country Jam in Grand Junction, the Meeker Ranger Call and the Greeley Stampede. Restrictions on events, both indoor and outdoor, were eliminated several weeks ago, after COVID-19 cases began to decline again in May and vaccinations flowed to a larger share of the population.