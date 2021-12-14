The Arapahoe County Commission voted Tuesday morning to withdraw from the Tri-County Health Department next year, marking the final departure from what was once the state's largest county-level public health agency.
The board approved a resolution to withdraw from Tri-County effective Dec. 31, 2022, mirroring action taken by the Adams County Commission in October. Both of those moves were precipitated in large part by Douglas County, whose leaders voted unanimously in September to pull out from the agency after a spat over mask orders in schools. Arapahoe County will now move to form its own agency and accompanying board of health.
“Arapahoe County is indebted to the TCHD staff for the first-class health programs and services the agency has provided to millions of residents over the course of our partnership,” Nancy Jackson, the chair of the Arapahoe County Commission, said in a statement. “... They are a first-rate example of how public health services should be modeled and we will continue to work with them over the coming months to find a workable solution for all involved parties and stakeholders.”
The Arapahoe County vote came after more than an hour of public comment Tuesday, which was unanimously in favor of departing Tri-County and against mask mandates. The health agency instituted an indoor face-covering requirement late last month, as COVID-19 cases continued to climb and hospitals sounded increasingly dire alarms about their capacity.
Arapahoe County remains under the umbrella of Tri-County's authority for another 12 months, just as Adams County does. In its statement, the commission said the decisions by Adams and Douglas counties made "it necessary for Arapahoe County to explore its future options and develop a transition plan" to forming its own agency.
The vote solidifies the collapse of what was the largest county-level public health agency in the state. What happens to the agency in 12 months is unclear. The Arapahoe County commissioners wrote in their resolution that "one of the options being considered includes continuing the Tri-County Health Department as a legal entity in some form other than a multi-county district public health agency ... so that it may continue to exist and continue to provide public health services to one or more counties after December 31, 2022."
A spokeswoman for the Tri-County Health Department said Tuesday morning that the agency was working on a formal statement.