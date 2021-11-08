In a rare moment of pandemic-related celebration, Gov. Jared Polis celebrated Monday the 252 Colorado kids who participated in one of the largest trials for the pediatric vaccine.
"Because of you, I was able to get my 7-year-old and 10-year-old vaccinated just this last weekend, and that wouldn't have been possible without your help," he told a group of children who stood behind him on the steps of the Capitol on Monday afternoon. "To see the joy on the faces of the relieved parents and the kids is such a great honor."
The Children's Hospital Colorado-run trial represented the largest share of the 81 sites testing the vaccine across four countries, with more than 10% of total participants based here. Eric Simoes, the primary investigator of the Children's trial, praised the "significant contributions" of the children and their families in advancing the vaccine, which has been proven to be more than 90% effective at preventing infection in children; it's "very close if not 100% effective" in stopping hospitalizations in children, Polis said.
"There are different ways to be a hero and save lives," the governor said. " ... For the kids here today and their families, I want all of you to know you're heroes, and you saved lives. There will be hundreds, even thousands of more Coloradans who get to go through life and be safe because of your heroism."
More than 11,300 Colorado kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have already been vaccinated, days after the approval of the Pfizer doses. The state hopes to inoculate 50% of those kids between now and Jan. 31.
Two of those kids — both trial participants — told the crowd Monday that they were happy to be in the effort and to have helped protect others. Though one-third of the trial's subjects received placebos, both were given the actual dose; it hurt a little, they said, but it was worth it. They, like the rest of the participants, were given a certificate and a special pin.
"I want to keep the ones I love safe," said 9-year-old Uma Sriram, "like my baby brother because he can't get vaccinated yet."
"I'm glad I was in the trial because now," she said, "other kids can get the vaccine."