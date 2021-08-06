All four campuses within Denver's Auraria Campus will require everyone on campus to mask up, regardless of ones vaccination status, officials announced Friday.

The mandate on all four campuses goes into effect Monday. Students, faculty members, staff and visitors will not need to wear masks outdoors, according to the release.

"After reviewing the data and conferring with public health experts, and our campus leadership, all four campus constituents have decided to follow the CDC's recommendation and require face coverings indoors for everyone on our campus," Auraria Campus officials said in a release.

Vaccinated students can take off their masks inside if they can keep a 6-foot social distance between other students and professors. Additionally, employees won't need to wear masks while alone in an office.

Several local school districts including Denver Public Schools announced similar requirements earlier this week, while others like Jefferson County Public Schools is requiring only those ineligible for the vaccine to wear masks.

Officials said more details for each of the four institutions will be released in the near future.

"We hope this will minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, including viruses and the flu," officials said in the release.