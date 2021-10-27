Ball Arena, home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, will begin requiring staff, most attendees and team personnel to show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test, and nearly everyone will be required to wear a mask beginning Nov. 10, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday.
The policy will also be implemented at the Paramount Theatre. The policy is applicable to people older than 11 years old.
It was also announced that all staff and attendees age 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask at all times regardless of their vaccination status. The policy applies to all events and will remain in place until further notice, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said.
Anyone who isn't fully vaccinated by the date of the game or event must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.
The company consulted with the NBA, NHL and National Lacrosse League, it said in a statement, and "the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority,” said Matt Hutchings, the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Checks for proof of vaccination or recent negative test will be held outside of the facilities' entrances, Hutchings said in a statement.