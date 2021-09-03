Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, an indoor mask mandate will be reinstated in Boulder County beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Boulder County's Board of Health approved the order Thursday evening and will require all people 2 and up to mask up in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

"Only second to vaccination, adoption of a universal mask order is an extremely effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptive cycles of reactionary orders, and is particularly important for seeing a rapid shift," said Camille Rodriguez, the health department's executive director.

The health department said it follows the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention's data tracking system to determine transmission level. The system tracks COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, testing and other data to define community transmission.

Boulder County is currently listed as "high" level of transmission, the highest level of the four, officials said.

However, the health department is offering an exception for the new mandate for businesses and facilities who have voluntarily implemented proof of vaccination requirements for all employees, staff, visitors and customers entering their respective facility.

Health officials will monitor the county's transmission rate during a period of "high" transmission and once the level reaches "moderate" or "low" for 21 days, masks will no longer be required, but only recommend, officials said.

For more information about the order, click here.