Masks will be required indoors in Broomfield County beginning Friday, the county's public health department announced Tuesday, citing the omicron wave and hospital capacity concerns escalated by the Marshall fire.
Broomfield's order applies to everyone over the age of 2 and significantly expands the county's previous masking requirement, instituted just before Thanksgiving and only applying to county-owned buildings. Since late November, Broomfield had been one of just two metro-area counties without an indoor mask mandate. All other counties in the area had moved largely in lock-step, in order to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed, as state modeling predicted it may be by the end of the year.
Broomfield's order is set to expire Feb. 3. In a statement on its website, the county's public health department wrote that its motivation was twofold.
"Since omicron’s detection in Colorado, Broomfield's 7 day cumulative incidence has increased from 221 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 2 to 835.2 cases per 100,000 on Jan. 4," the county wrote. The latest incidence rate is more than double the county's previous record high.
The second reason is the impact from the Marshall fire, which temporarily shuttered Avista Adventist Hospital. The loss of that facility, even if temporary, "is concerning for hospital capacity," the county wrote. According to data posted by the county's public health department, intensive care capacity in the metro region is running at nearly 96%, worse than the statewide levels.
Last week, Denver announced that it was extending its mask order to early February, a month later than it had initially been projected to run. Tri-County Health Department, which had its mask order tied in part to ICU capacity, also said it would extend it further. Jefferson and Boulder counties both have ongoing orders.
Douglas County, which split from Tri-County in September, is now the only metro-area county without an indoor mask order.
Broomfield is not alone in seeing cases skyrocket. Infections have surged statewide. Denver officials said Tuesday that the positivity rate here is 25%, and the state rate is not far behind. Hospitalizations, which had dropped steadily in December as the delta wave receded, have since spiked again.