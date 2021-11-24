Broomfield will require anyone inside of city and county facilities to wear a mask beginning Dec. 1, a more narrowly tailored mandate than those instituted by other health agencies in the metro area this week.
The Broomfield order applies to everyone 2 years of age and older, and it applies to city and county buildings "including the Broomfield Library, Community Center and Paul Derda Recreation Center," according to the county's public health department. Vaccinated residents can opt out of wearing masks in those settings by showing proof of inoculation.
The mandate will remain in place through Dec. 31, according to the order. Agency spokeswoman Zoe Lemieux said in an email that "if at any time the data indicates a need for more or less mitigation measures, Broomfield is prepared to act swiftly in response."
In contrast, orders in place for four other metro area counties — Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson and Adams — are far more sweeping. They all require masks in public indoor settings — bars, restaurants, offices, venues and businesses generally — for most people. All also allow businesses to be exempt from the requirement if they check patrons' vaccination status at the door.
With Broomfield now in the fold, albeit in a more limited way, the only metro-area county without a public health order is Douglas County. The county split away from Tri-County Health Department because local leaders opposed masking in schools.
Health leaders in the metro have said they chose to move forward together because Gov. Jared Polis had made it clear he would not institute a statewide mask mandate. Polis stood by that decision Tuesday.