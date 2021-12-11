The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and beginning Saturday nearly 1,000 children will receive a gift for receiving the vaccine.
Nearly 1,000 children on the eastern plains will receive books donated from Reach Out and Read Colorado, an organization focused on helping families and communities encourage early literary skills, at certain mobile bus clinics.
The books will range from early readers to graphic novels, officials said. The buses will make stops in Crowley, Kit Carson, Morgan and Otero counties.
"One of the pillars of our program is to help families build robust home libraries through our Gently Used Books program," said Anne Tengler, executive director of Reach Out and Read Colorado. "We are delighted to expand our reach by providing our mobile clinic partners with a wide range of wonderful books for kids of all ages to enjoy."
Although vaccination clinics in the metro area will not be handing out books, certain sites across the metro area are expanding the number of vaccines they can administer a day.
Vaccination sites at the Aurora Municipal Center, the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs, the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Pueblo Mall will begin to offer 1,000 doses per day between Friday and Sunday each week, according to the health department.
Additionally, the site at the Jefferson Marketplace in Littleton is offering 250 doses Tuesday through Sunday.
Although each site accepts walk-ins, people are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time, officials said.
For more information about the vaccine sites or COVID-19, click here.