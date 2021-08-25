The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday it will provide an additional $7.6 million in public assistance funding to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for its COVID-19 response efforts.

Since the major disaster declaration was issued on March 28, FEMA has provided over $960 million to communities across Colorado.

The funds will reimburse the state health department for outreach efforts, including translation and language services, media campaigns and temporary staffing.

Additionally, funds spent on equipment and contractor support services will also be reimbursed, according to a news release.

In January, President Joseph Biden approved a cost sharing increase related to the pandemic that increased FEMA's assistance from 75% to 100% in projects relating to the pandemic.

Additional information regarding FEMA's Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assisatance/public.