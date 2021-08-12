Three more Colorado hospitals and systems will require all of their staff to be vaccinated in the coming weeks, joining a growing group of local health organizations mandating COVID-19 inoculations.

Children's Hospital Colorado staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. SCL Health, which runs five hospitals in Colorado plus a wide range of outlying clinics and facilities, requires full inoculated by Nov. 1. That's also the deadline for Boulder Community Health.

The three facilities join a growing number of Colorado hospitals and systems to require their staff be vaccinated. UCHealth, Banner, Denver Health and National Jewish have recently said they will require their staff be inoculated.

Two other major systems — Center and HealthONE — have yet to make an official announcement. A message sent to a HealthONE spokeswoman was not returned Thursday; she previously said the system didn't "plan to" require vaccines.

A Centura spokesman previously said the system would "re-evaluate" its position after the vaccine is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The doses are currently approved for emergency use.

Beyond those organizations' individual requirements, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said earlier this month that all health care and hospital workers in the city must be vaccinated in the coming weeks. Centura has one hospital in Denver, Porter Adventist. HealthONE has three in the county: Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

The policies for SCL, Children's and Boulder Community Health all apply to every employee within the facilities, including volunteers, trainees and students. UCHealth and Denver Health's policies are similar in scope.

For Children's, employees who haven't been vaccinated — fully or at all — by that deadline "will be subject to increased (protective gear) requirements," along with regular testing. It's unclear what additional protective equipment requirements will be levied against unvaccinated employees. A hospital spokeswoman said she was looking into the question.

In its announcement, Boulder Community Health said staffers can apply for medical and religious exemptions; those who receive a waiver and aren't vaccinated will have to wear masks full time, plus a face shield around patients, and submit to weekly testing. Employees who don't get vaccinated and have no exemption will face disciplinary action.

SCL Health will also allow for exemptions. Anyone who isn't otherwise in compliance will not be allowed to return to work until they're inoculated, according to the system's announcement.

Children's directly linked its stance to infection concerns for children 11 and younger who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. It also referenced the spike in COVID-19 cases statewide and nationally, a trend driven by the more transmissible and more severe delta variant.

"While both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations are experiencing this increase, the rate of spread and serious illness have been most pronounced for those who are unvaccinated," the hospital wrote. "Meanwhile, 80% of Children’s Colorado patients, including those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, remain ineligible for vaccination."

In a letter signed by 19 health care organizations in the state and released Thursday, the groups endorsed requiring all health care workers be vaccinated. Front-line health care workers have been eligible to be vaccinated since the beginning of vaccine distribution more than eight months ago, and their vaccination rate is higher than the general population.