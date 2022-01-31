Experts from Children's Hospital Colorado will hold a virtual town hall on youth mental health Wednesday to discuss the impact of the pandemic on juveniles and how to address it.
The event, set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, will begin with Children's new "mental health-in-chief" Ron-Li Liaw talking with experts from the hospital about recognizing mental health concerns and techniques to de-escalate, build coping skills and resiliency. It'll conclude with a Q&A, the system said in a Monday morning news release.
People can register to watch and participate in the event here. Speakers will include two adolescent psychologists, Children's vice president for population health and advocacy, and its manager of clinical social work and behavioral health in Colorado Springs.
Children's declared a youth mental health state of emergency in May. In its Monday announcement, the system wrote that its "inpatient psychiatric unit has been full for well over a year and our emergency departments, inpatient medical units and ICUs continue to treat multiple patients with suicidal ideation." There were more than 6,500 visits to Children's emergency departments in 2021 for behavioral health crises.