The Children's Museum of Denver will be closed through Feb. 4 after patrons directed "unacceptable" anti-mask anger at the facility's staff, the museum said in a Tuesday afternoon statement.
"The Museum carefully follows public health guidelines, including mask wearing," a statement posted to the museum's website read. "We know the stress of the last two years has taken a toll on everyone in our community, but regrettably, some guests who object to the Museum’s mask policy have been inappropriately directing their anger toward our staff."
The museum canceled all reservations between Wednesday and Feb. 4. The 10-day closure will allow the facility to "support our staff and bolster our policies with the hope of preventing this type of behavior in the future." Staff members' commitment to a "safe and welcoming environment" has been "increasingly challenging" lately, officials continued, because of anti-mask sentiment.
The city of Denver's indoor mask mandate is set to expire Feb. 4.
A message sent to the museum Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned. In the statement posted to its website, the museum wrote that it was "sorry that the unacceptable behavior of others means you cannot enjoy the Museum at this time."