There were more Coloradans hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 Monday than at any point since Jan. 26, when the state was on the downswing from its late fall peaks, state statistics show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 665 by Monday afternoon, according to data posted daily by the state Department of Public Health and Environment. That's the second most since January, behind May 8, the peak of the fourth pandemic wave. When adding in the 69 suspected COVID-19 hospital cases, the number pushes to 734. That's its highest point in months, just above early May.
Last week, 794 Coloradans were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. That same week, 627 were transferred or discharged.
This high remains far below late fall 2020, when there were nearly 2,000 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time. Hospital capacity also appears steady: According to state data, 83% of acute care beds were in use over the past week, a number that's stayed flat through the late summer surge. Intensive care bed capacity has also been stable this month.
The number of people infected with coronavirus continued to rise. The state averaged 1,468 new COVID-19 cases each day over the past week, more than double a month ago and more than four times the average in early July.
Like overall hospitalizations, percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has also hit its highest mark since January. Over the past week, 6.55% of COVID-19 tests in the state were positive, more than at any point in the fourth pandemic wave of the spring.
In a regional modeling report released earlier this month, a group of Colorado School of Public Health researchers wrote that "COVID-19 infections are estimated to be increasing in most major population centers in Colorado."