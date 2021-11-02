Colorado has the fifth-highest COVID-19 transmission rate in the country, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday, and nearly 2% of residents are infectious with the disease.
But the state may still be weeks away from its hospitalization peak, which could prove worse than last year's, if the virus's spread is unchecked by masking and other behavioral changes.
Colorado's COVID-19 numbers — in terms of new cases, new hospitalizations and deaths — have continued to rise of late, a year after its worst pandemic surge began to emerge and grow. Officials have said it's unclear why — given Colorado's high vaccination rate — the situation here is so much worse now than the rest of the nation. But projections indicate the surge is not abating, and the governor stressed repeatedly that the situation could be controlled if vaccines were taken by the roughly 20% of the state that has thus far eschewed them.
A frustrated Polis told reporters that he never expected Colorado to essentially revert to its worst moments of the pandemic, despite near-universal availability of the vaccine. He threw cold water on a potential mask order because, he said, "the patience of most Coloradans is wearing thin about why we should be wearing masks to protect the 20% of those who haven't" been vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 1,254 residents are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said Tuesday. That's the most since the days before Christmas 2020, and it's higher than at any point during the first pandemic wave in spring 2020. More than 80% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to state data. More than 90% of acute and intensive care beds have been in use over the past week, another high.
Polis and Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist, both repeated the efficacy of the vaccine: It's more than 90% effective against hospitalizations and death for everyone under the age of 80. For those older, it's still nearly 66% effective against hospitalization and 77.6% effective against death. That doesn't taken into account the added immunity provided by additional doses, which further increase protection.
"The delta variant is brutally effective at seeking out the unvaccinated, like a laser-guided missile," Polis said, referring to the strain of the virus that's become dominant since June. "It's never been more dangerous for an unvaccinated person than it is right now."
Various health and hospital officials told The Gazette last week that this latest surge is unlikely to wane until the end of November at the earliest. A Banner Health official said they projected their capacity, which has surpassed 100% in Northern Colorado, will not wane until after Dec. 18.
Herlihy echoed those projections Tuesday. There's been a "pretty rapid acceleration" in cases over the past two weeks, she said, after a brief plateau in early October. Colorado now stands behind only Alaska, Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota in having the highest transmission rate in the country. According to The New York Times, which tracks that data, Alaska and Colorado's transmission rates have jumped 23% over the past two weeks. The other three states in the top five have either dropped or, in the case of North Dakota, barely nudged upward during that time.
On the current trajectory, Herlihy said, the state will hit roughly 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 patients by the end of November or beginning of December. If transmission control — meaning mask wearing, social distancing or avoiding gatherings — drops by 5% or more, "that number gets closer to 1,900 in the state," she said.
That would match, if not surpass, the hospitalization peak of the late 2020 wave.
"To put this in perspective, based on the current number of beds we have available in Colorado plus the number of patients that are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, we think that maximum capacity is probably around 2,000 — meaning if we see a worsening of transmission control in the state, that could certainly, significantly hamper our health care system's ability to care for our most severely ill patients."
Polis took several steps over the past week to begin addressing the hospitalization situation. The state has blocked hospitals from moving forward with cosmetic procedures that aren't medically necessary, and it's taken steps to centralize the transferring of patients between maxed-out facilities. In an executive order Sunday, he authorized "the activation of state emergency response plans, which include the crisis standards of care," a spokeswoman said.
The crisis standards of care refer to a broad set of regulatory leeway the state could give hospitals to change how they operate to preserve resources. That includes changing staffing levels — some patients may not get one-on-one nurse care, for instance — or, in a worst-case scenario, may involve rationing care to people with the best chance of survival, whether they have COVID-19 or not.
Polis on Tuesday said the standards will "likely need to be in place again to make sure that patients that benefit the most from help, get help."
"It's going to be tight," he said. "It is tight. It's going to be tight the next few weeks."
The state has not had to ration care in Colorado during the pandemic, said Matt Wynia, the director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus. Other shares of the standards of care — around staffing and protective equipment, for instance — have been utilized, but all were deactivated once the pandemic began to slow in late spring and early summer.
Though the worst-case provisions remain inactive, some rural hospitals are implementing similar strategies, he said. Patients who may need an ICU bed are "being boarded in the emergency department," he said.
"That's a crisis-care strategy," he said. "It's really not as good (as ICU), but it's what you can do when your ICU is completely fully. That is happening on and off in different places."
Wynia said he would be "very surprised" if ICU care would ultimately be rationed and patients triaged; he cited facilities' ability to surge their ICU capacity. Last winter, during a surge that peaked at roughly the same time this current one is projected to spike, the worst-case scenario was avoided because the public got scared and started changing its behavior to be more careful, he said.
But now there's no mask order, and many are going about their lives as if there were no crisis.
"My fear right now is that outside of the hospitals, people don't realize how bad this is," Wynia said. "They don't think this is like January, at all. They think it’s OK right now. So people are behaving as though we have nothing to worry about. ... Unfortunately, that attitude is going to just tear up the health care system."
"If the public doesn't start behaving differently," he added, "this could spiral out of control worse than it did last year. Then, of course, it could be quite scary."