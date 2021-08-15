FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don't always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.