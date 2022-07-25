Nearly 600 people who received COVID-19 vaccines from a Wheat Ridge-based provider should be revaccinated, state health officials announced Monday.
Between September 2021 and May 2022, Bloom Healthcare administered Moderna vaccines to 585 patients after the jabs' beyond-use date, the state Department of Public Health and Environment said.
There are no negative side effects associated with outdated vaccines, the agency said, but their efficacy is "unconfirmed" and they may not provide the same level of protection as a "valid dose."
Of the 585 who should be revaccinated, 558 received one dose from Bloom, and 27 received two. Bloom, a primary care clinic, self-reported its problem, and the health department briefly pulled the clinic's ability to order and dole out COVID-19 vaccines. Bloom is also required to complete an improvement plan "to ensure similar administration errors do not occur again," the agency said.
Bloom is contacting affected patients. Most people who received their inoculations from the clinic have not been impacted.