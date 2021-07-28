Major League Baseball's All-Star Game events in Denver led to a COVID-19 outbreak that's infected 14 attendees, according to state data released Wednesday.
The data doesn't detail whether all of the cases are linked or if they originated from a specific event or location. The information, posted weekly by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, identifies 14 cases that were reported to health officials on July 21, eight days after the All-Star Game itself.
City officials did not immediately respond to a message sent to a Denver spokeswoman.
State and local officials, including Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, have said the All-Star Game did not lead to an increase in cases in Denver or statewide. Both have seen an increase in COVID-19's presence in recent weeks.
No other active Denver outbreak is tied to the All-Star Game. Several other outbreaks are in long-term care facilities, and one is in a child care center.
The Rockies have their own ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Eight cases have been tied to that cluster, according to the state's data.