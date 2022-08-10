Colorado health officials are again recommending schools take a "layered" approach to COVID-19 prevention, but they're advising districts not to require mask or quarantine for in-class exposures unless there are larger outbreaks or cases are rising to high levels in the broader community.

The guidance, drafted and released by the state Department of Public Health and Environment, seeks to keep schools open and in person as much as possible and is a continuation of state policy of guiding, not steering, COVID-19 mitigation.

Exactly how schools and districts prevent and respond to COVID-19 is up to them, their county health departments or other local governance, as was the case to varying degrees last year. The state recommends — but doesn't require — schools take a multilayered approach to COVID-19 mitigation, including improved ventilation, masking, hand-hygiene, testing and vaccinations.

Broadly, the guidance recommends schools encourage vaccinations, and to investigate and respond to clusters of cases, rather than individual ones. Outbreak and case reporting are still required of school entities, and the agency admitted in its guidance that, without individual case investigation, actually identifying outbreaks may be difficult. Health officials recommend that schools monitor for "increases in absenteeism, especially due to respiratory illness, or an increase in reported cases of COVID-19"; if such trends occur, the school or district should work with local public health authorities to respond to outbreaks.

The guidance-first approach is also furtherance of what's become state policy for COVID-19 response for more than a year. Last summer, Gov. Jared Polis said the emergency involving the virus was over and that the state would cede much of its handling of response to individual counties. That resulted in frustration months later, when the delta wave peaked and omicron emerged; several counties in the metro area asked Polis to institute a statewide masking order. When he didn't, the counties rolled one out themselves.

In a statement, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy noted that the state had already shifted away from a case-by-case response in schools toward a "transmission mitigation strategy." The state previously announced that students don't need to quarantine for routine exposure in classrooms, and it announced last month that it would no longer publicly report outbreaks in schools, as it had since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a separate statement, Colorado Education Association president Amie Baca-Oehlert said the group supports the new guidance "because the best place for students to learn is in-person, in the classroom – and it should be a safe place for students and school staff alike."

"Everyone can help keep kids in school by doing their part in keeping the whole community safe by staying home from work or school when sick, quarantining when necessary and frequent hand washing," she said. "Maintaining the health and safety of our students and educators should be everyone’s priority.”

The shift is unsurprising: The state has signaled for months that it's beginning to treat COVID-19 like other infectious diseases, now that vaccines are widely available and approved for every person over the age of 6 months old. The health department wrote in its guidance to schools that districts "should implement a more typical routine disease control model for disease control in schools. Such a model focuses more on response to clusters of cases, outbreaks, and evidence of ongoing transmission in schools, and less on individual case investigation, contact tracing, and quarantining of staff and students following school exposures."

To that end, quarantines should only be used, the state wrote in its guidance, as part of broader mitigation strategies implemented by local officials, like when COVID-19 cases are rising or when there's an active outbreak. Staff and students who test positive should isolate, and schools should notify parents, staff and students of positive cases.

When there are identified outbreaks, the health department said, schools should consider limiting mixing of impacted classrooms or grades and temporary universal masking and testing.

As for masking generally, perhaps the most controversial COVID-19 mitigation measure implemented in schools or society generally, the health department deferred to federal guidance: It recommends schools "support" mask wearing and notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend "indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, when CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels are high and when a school or child care facility has identified cases or outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff or students."

The agency did say schools may consider universal masking and other measures "when they serve or employ large numbers of high-risk or vulnerable individuals."

Masking was also not required last year, but state officials said repeatedly that their own internal analyses indicated that districts that required masking had fewer outbreaks and cases than those that didn't. Some major districts, including Denver Public Schools, required masking at the beginning of the year. After the omicron wave subsided in February, DPS and other mask-requiring districts ended the mandate.

The state will continue to offer weekly rapid testing to schools for free this year, the health department said.

COVID-19 has affected schools and their operations as much as any other facet of American society since 2020, and those effects have touched off intense debate across Colorado and the country. Indeed, last year's decision to give districts and their health departments agency in deciding masking requirements helped lead to the destruction of the Tri-County Health Department, after Douglas County opposed Tri-County's school-masking order. That then spurred a lawsuit launched by the county's school district against county leaders, which, in turn, fueled a wave election that unseated four incumbent school board members.

Last year, COVID-19 cases began rising in Colorado shortly before students returned to school in August. That rise continued almost continually for months, triggering outbreaks in schools, nursing homes and elsewhere. That surge was sparked initially by the arrival of the delta variant and then morphed upon the December emergence of the omicron strain.

Though the last two years have seen late-year COVID-19 surges, what will happen this year remains unclear. Eric France, the state's chief medical officer, told The Denver Gazette last week that the biggest risk for a surge in September or October is the emergence of a new variant.