The Colorado Symphony announced Tuesday it canceled a performance by Danny Elfman's Percussion and Piano Quartets that was scheduled for next month.
"The event was originally going to feature the Berlin Philharmonic. However, they have announced that (they) will no longer be touring due to COVID which necessitated the cancellation of this concert," Nick Dobreff, a spokesman for the symphony association, said in a statement.
He added that there are no plans to cancel any other upcoming shows. The cancellation is the first this year at the symphony.
Dobreff said full refunds are available to anyone who purchased tickets to the show. People can receive their refunds by calling the symphony's box office at 303-623-7876.