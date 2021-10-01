Colorado's COVID-19 situation has improved of late, state health officials said Friday, though the number of hospitalizations remains "incredibly high."
Two leading health officials, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy and state COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman, told reporters Friday that some parts of the state are still seeing increases and higher levels of spread — including in Mesa and Lincoln counties and the San Luis Valley area. But Colorado is near the bottom in the nation in rates of spread, they said, and many areas in the state have seen consistent dips in transmission.
Data published daily by the state Department of Public Health and Environment shows that nearly every county still has high rates of transmission, albeit on a somewhat narrow scale. Herlihy presented data that used a different, larger scale, raising the limits for what qualifies as high rates of spread.
Setting aside differences in scale, state data shows a steady dip in cases over the latter half of September. Colorado has averaged 1,494 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a roughly 25% decline from its Sept. 15 peak of 1,991. That's lower than at any point since Aug. 20 but remains higher than at any point this past summer. The average positivity rate also remains high, at 6.28% over the past week, despite testing improving from its summer lulls.
After a quiet June, cases began to pick up in Colorado in early July, heralded first by a spike in Mesa County fueled by the delta variant. Cases steadily spiked from early July through mid-September, with the more transmissible variant dominating the source of new infections.
Still, despite recent improvements in new infections, hospitalizations remain at an "incredibly high rate ... compared to where we want to be," Bookman said. As of Friday, 829 Coloradans are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus dozens more who have suspected infections. That number has remained above 800 — higher than any point since January — for several weeks.
"We really need to see these hospitalizations go down significantly before we're going to feel comfortable with the hospital capacity," Bookman said.
According to data he presented Friday, roughly 89% of intensive care beds in the state are currently in use, plus 86.3% of standard medical-surgical beds, which account for the bulk of spots in hospitals. Changes in hospitalizations — either up or down — are considered a lagging indicator: Increases follow spikes in cases by a couple weeks, and declines follow a similar trend.
There is no threat to capacity for pediatric beds, Bookman said, despite children between the ages of 6 and 11 accounting for the the highest rates of transmission in Colorado. Though those numbers have fallen from their recent peak, they've climbed again in recent days.
Rates for older and adult age groups have all dropped significantly.
Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, expressed optimism but called the current situation "fairly tenuous," particularly as cold weather approaches and Coloradans will spend more time indoors. Last fall and early winter brought along the worst of the pandemic for Colorado, with nearly 2,000 residents hospitalized and cases reaching unprecedented rates. The difference now, officials have said, is the availability of the vaccine and, for some, the option to receive booster and additional doses.
As of Friday, just over 70% of residents over the age of 11 have been fully vaccinated; more than 76% have received at least one dose.