Several state-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday while others will open later than normal due to the frigid temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -4 degrees overnight. While conditions will warm up slightly, forecasts project a high of 25 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Because of these conditions these testing sites will be CLOSED on Thursday:
- Betz Technology - Lamar
- Clear Creek County - Idaho Springs
- Cripple Creek Recreation Center - Cripple Creek
- Gunnison Fairgrounds - Gunnison
- Lawson Hill Park and Ride - Telluride
- Northeast Early College - Denver
- Walsenburg Train Dept - Walsenburg
- Washington County Fairgrounds - Akron
These sites will open later than usual:
9 a.m.:
- FLC Stadium - Durango
- La Plata Fairgrounds - Durango
- Littleton Park and Walk - Littleton
11 a.m.:
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center - Pagosa Springs
Noon:
- Aims Community College - Greeley
- All City Stadium - Denver
- Aurora Public Schools - Aurora
- Centaurus High School - Lafayette
- Clear Creek Valley Park - Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines - Golden
- Dr. MLK Early College - Denver
- Echo Park Stadium - Denver
- George Washington High School - Denver
- Instructional Support Facility - Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds - Golden
- Lakewood at South Kipling - Lakewood
- Our Lady Mother of the Church - Commerce City
- Riverdale Regional Park - Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep - Denver
- SOAR Academy - Englewood
- Southwest Plaza - Littleton
- St. Drain Valley Innovation Center - Longmont
People with appointments at closed sites or during times when a location are closed will be provided rescheduling information from the state, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Officials said as weather conditions evolve and updated list of closures, openings will be available at covid19.colorado.gov