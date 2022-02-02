Virus Outbreak Colorado

Medical personnel adminster COVID-19 swab tests at a mass testing site in the parking lot of Citadel Mall Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The state has reopened mass testing sites in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Several state-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday while others will open later than normal due to the frigid temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -4 degrees overnight. While conditions will warm up slightly, forecasts project a high of 25 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of these conditions these testing sites will be CLOSED on Thursday:

  • Betz Technology - Lamar
  • Clear Creek County - Idaho Springs
  • Cripple Creek Recreation Center - Cripple Creek
  • Gunnison Fairgrounds - Gunnison
  • Lawson Hill Park and Ride - Telluride
  • Northeast Early College - Denver
  • Walsenburg Train Dept - Walsenburg
  • Washington County Fairgrounds - Akron

These sites will open later than usual:

9 a.m.:

  • FLC Stadium - Durango
  • La Plata Fairgrounds - Durango
  • Littleton Park and Walk - Littleton

11 a.m.:

  • Pagosa Springs Medical Center - Pagosa Springs

Noon:

  • Aims Community College - Greeley
  • All City Stadium - Denver
  • Aurora Public Schools - Aurora
  • Centaurus High School - Lafayette
  • Clear Creek Valley Park - Arvada
  • Colorado School of Mines - Golden
  • Dr. MLK Early College - Denver
  • Echo Park Stadium - Denver
  • George Washington High School - Denver
  • Instructional Support Facility - Aurora
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds - Golden
  • Lakewood at South Kipling - Lakewood
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church - Commerce City
  • Riverdale Regional Park - Brighton
  • Rocky Mountain Prep - Denver
  • SOAR Academy - Englewood
  • Southwest Plaza - Littleton
  • St. Drain Valley Innovation Center - Longmont

People with appointments at closed sites or during times when a location are closed will be provided rescheduling information from the state, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. 

Officials said as weather conditions evolve and updated list of closures, openings will be available at covid19.colorado.gov

