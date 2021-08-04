A large group of Jefferson County Public Schools parents and students on Wednesday protested the district's decision last week to require younger students to wear masks, according to local media reports.

Denver Channel photojournalist Alan Stedman tweeted Wednesday morning that "hundreds of parents and students" had gathered in protest of the order.

The district last week announced that students younger than 12 years old -- who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated -- must wear masks, while older students are recommended to do so.

The marchers carried signs likening the question of getting vaccinated to the pro- and anti-abortion debate. Other posters raised concerns about the vaccine itself, which has been found to be overwhelmingly safe and effective.

As school inches closer to a return this month, more districts are unveiling their back-to-school COVID-19 policies.

Denver Public Schools announced Tuesday that it would require universal indoor masking of everyone who enters its buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The state has stopped short of requiring any one specific method in schools. But in its most recent guidance released late last month, it recommended either unvaccinated people in schools wear masks or that everyone in schools do so.