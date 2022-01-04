After less than six months of meeting in person, the Denver City Council reverted back to virtual-only meetings on Tuesday due to recent rises in COVID-19 cases.

This change comes as the omicron variant is quickly spreading through the state, increasing Colorado’s seven-day COVID-19 case average to 8,233 — an all-time high, according to data collected by The New York Times. Previously, the state’s largest case peak was 5,000 in November 2020.

At least one council member, Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, is now infected with COVID-19.

“The public and city employees are our greatest concern during this surge of the omicron variant,” said Council President Stacie Gilmore. “The virtual format will allow full public participation while providing everyone the most safety from exposure during the pandemic.”

The City Council first started holding council and committee meetings via Zoom during the summer of 2020, a few months after COVID-19 reached Colorado. It was the first time in the council’s history that meetings were held virtually.

In July 2021, the council switched back to in-person meetings, but continued to livestream meetings on Zoom to allow for virtual participation from community members and from sick or out of town council members.

“Council has developed a truly adaptable and inclusive meeting model that allows us to meet our obligation to keep moving city business forward, be accessible to community, and ensure language access,” said Council President Pro Tem Jamie Torres. “We look forward to city personnel and community continuing to participate virtually and in doing so, stay safe.”