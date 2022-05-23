Denver City Council approved a resolution extending the city’s disaster declaration relating to the COVID-19 pandemic to June 27.
The declaration was originally issued by Mayor Michael Hancock on March 12, 2020, and was set to expire on May 30. The city decided to extend because the effects of the pandemic, including loss of life, continue to require city resources.
This extension will allow the city to participate in “federal public assistance funds for emergency protective measures,” according to the resolution. The resolution also says extending the declaration allows the city to “expedite procurement for critical services that provide shelter for people in need and purchase protective equipment for Denver’s essential workers, among other time-sensitive needs.”