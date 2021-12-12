The Denver International Airport will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics throughout December.

During the clinics, participants will be able to schedule an appointment to get a free COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, with both Pfizer and Moderna available, the airport said. The clinics are open to everyone, including airport passengers and employees.

The clinics will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29.

Colorado’s hospital bed capacity is tighter than it has been at any point in the pandemic. As of Thursday afternoon, 1,356 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide and there were 390 acute care and 68 intensive care beds left in Colorado, according to state data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend booster shots for anyone age 16 and older who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series at least six months ago.

The clinics will be held in the airport on the fourth floor of the Hotel and Transit Center on the far northwest side of the DEN Plaza. Appointments can be scheduled online at mhealthcheckin.com. Walk-ins will not be accepted, the airport said.