Denver International Airport employees and travelers will soon be able to get boostered at the airport.

Officials announced the airport will host several COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics throughout January and February. The booster shots are available by appointment only, according to a release from the airport.

The clinics will be held on the fourth floor of the Hotel and Transit Center on the northwest side of the airport's plaza on the following dates:

Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 31: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 10: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 15: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Employees or passengers interested in scheduling an appointment can do so by clicking here.